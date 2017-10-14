Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU nunn drive, Kentucky 41099

The KSO's program "All By Themselves" features two works of pianist/composer Sergei Rachmaninoff juxtaposed with the '70s hit songs of singer/songwriter Eric Carmen.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra fills Greaves Concert Hall with Rachmaninoff and Carmen at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 14 at NKU, Highland Heights, KY. Reserved seating tickets are $19, $27, $35 (children ages 6-18 are 50% off) and are available online at kyso.org, by phone (859) 431-6216, or at the door.

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216  or visit kyso.org

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU nunn drive, Kentucky 41099
