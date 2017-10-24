Getting to Know You

to Google Calendar - Getting to Know You - 2017-10-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting to Know You - 2017-10-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting to Know You - 2017-10-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Getting to Know You - 2017-10-24 11:00:00

Florence Baptist Church 642 Mount Zion Rd, Florence, Kentucky 41042

Getting to Know You

This program focuses on the musical instruments that comprise a symphony orchestra. Instruments are heard individually, in families and as part of the entire orchestra. The Q & A session following the concert gives students and teachers the opportunity to ask questions of any musician or the conductor.  Admission is free but registration is required. 

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216  or visit kyso.org

Info
Florence Baptist Church 642 Mount Zion Rd, Florence, Kentucky 41042 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Getting to Know You - 2017-10-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting to Know You - 2017-10-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting to Know You - 2017-10-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Getting to Know You - 2017-10-24 11:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

October 5, 2017

Friday

October 6, 2017

Saturday

October 7, 2017

Sunday

October 8, 2017

Monday

October 9, 2017

Tuesday

October 10, 2017

Wednesday

October 11, 2017

Submit Yours