Getting to Know You

This program focuses on the musical instruments that comprise a symphony orchestra. Instruments are heard individually, in families and as part of the entire orchestra. The Q & A session following the concert gives students and teachers the opportunity to ask questions of any musician or the conductor. Admission is free but registration is required.

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org