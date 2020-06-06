× Expand Crohns & Colitis Foundation This is our event logo provided through our national HQ

Kentucky Take Steps Walk

Stand Together for Hope. Walk Together for Cures. Nearly 3.1 Million Americans suffer from Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Join hundreds of patients, caregivers, friends and families for a morning of family friendly fun.

What: Walk & Family Friendly festival to join together to fundraise and find a cure.

When: Saturday, June 6th 2020 Festival/Registration begins at 10am Walk starts at 11am

Where: Louisville Slugger Field

Enjoy the morning at the ball park! Our walk will loop you inside the plaza level of the stadium. Our event will have a DJ, food, vendor tables, a kids’ area including face painting & balloon twisting, giant games and a chance to meet other patients, caregivers, friends and families.

For more information call (513) 772-3550 or visit crohnscolitisfoundation.org