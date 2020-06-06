Kentucky Take Steps Walk
Louisville Slugger Field 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Crohns & Colitis Foundation
Stand Together for Hope. Walk Together for Cures. Nearly 3.1 Million Americans suffer from Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Join hundreds of patients, caregivers, friends and families for a morning of family friendly fun.
What: Walk & Family Friendly festival to join together to fundraise and find a cure.
When: Saturday, June 6th 2020 Festival/Registration begins at 10am Walk starts at 11am
Where: Louisville Slugger Field
Enjoy the morning at the ball park! Our walk will loop you inside the plaza level of the stadium. Our event will have a DJ, food, vendor tables, a kids’ area including face painting & balloon twisting, giant games and a chance to meet other patients, caregivers, friends and families.
For more information call (513) 772-3550 or visit crohnscolitisfoundation.org