A Kentucky Tradition: Bluegrass Pops

This year we are concluding our season with a tribute to our home-sweet-home and the music that originated right here. The evening will feature a great local bluegrass band, some of the best music in Kentucky’s history and some down-home, toe tapping fun. Join the Lexington Singers, the LSCC Advanced Choir and a slew of soloists for the most fun night of the year.

Tickets: $15-$30, please call regarding group rates

For more information call 859.338.9888 or visit LexSing.org