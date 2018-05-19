A Kentucky Tradition: Bluegrass Pops

The Thoroughbred Center 3380 Paris Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

A Kentucky Tradition: Bluegrass Pops

This year we are concluding our season with a tribute to our home-sweet-home and the music that originated right here. The evening will feature a great local bluegrass band, some of the best music in Kentucky’s history and some down-home, toe tapping fun. Join the Lexington Singers, the LSCC Advanced Choir and a slew of soloists for the most fun night of the year.

Tickets: $15-$30, please call regarding group rates

For more information call 859.338.9888 or visit LexSing.org 

The Thoroughbred Center 3380 Paris Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Concerts & Live Music
859.338.9888
