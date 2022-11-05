Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration
to
Southeast Christian Church 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, Kentucky 40243
KY Veterans Day Parade
Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration
Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration
In honor of our veterans in Kentucky and around the nation, Louisville Metro and the City of Middletown have partnered up to host the 12th annual Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration on November 5, 2022, from 11 am-1 pm. Held at Southeast Christian Church, Blakenbaker Campus, attendees can personally meet Kentucky veterans and Active Duty Personnel and view historical and present-day military displays. Attendees will enter via Watterson Trail using entrances two and three at the Blankenbaker Campus. There will be a shuttle to drop off people at the Celebration entrance. New this year, there will be the following food trucks: Hurrikane's and All Thai'd Up.