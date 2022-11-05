× Expand KY Veterans Day Parade Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration

In honor of our veterans in Kentucky and around the nation, Louisville Metro and the City of Middletown have partnered up to host the 12th annual Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration on November 5, 2022, from 11 am-1 pm. Held at Southeast Christian Church, Blakenbaker Campus, attendees can personally meet Kentucky veterans and Active Duty Personnel and view historical and present-day military displays. Attendees will enter via Watterson Trail using entrances two and three at the Blankenbaker Campus. There will be a shuttle to drop off people at the Celebration entrance. New this year, there will be the following food trucks: Hurrikane's and All Thai'd Up.