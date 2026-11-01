Kentucky Veterans Parade & Celebration

× Expand Kentucky Veterans Parade Kentucky Veterans Parade Schedule

This year’s event is hosted in NuLu, with support from the NuLu Business Association. Enjoy local shops, food, and culture while celebrating our heroes. The parade route is E. Market Street from Campbell to Hancock. The parade begins at 11 a.m. See the full details here.

​Touch a Tank! (and Jeeps): ​Get up close with military vehicles, including jeeps and a real tank! Kids and families can explore, take photos, and meet veterans who served in them.

​Heroes Among Us: As part of this year’s Kentucky Veterans Parade and Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2026, we’re inviting the community to nominate veterans to be part of a special recognition unit in the parade! Submit your nomination here.

A Sacred Tradition: Immediately following the parade, each color guard is invited to have its American flag blessed by a chaplain in a moving tribute to service and sacrifice.

For more information visit kyvetparade.com