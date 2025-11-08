Kentucky Veterans Parade & Celebration

Kentucky Veterans Parade & Celebration

The 2025 Kentucky Veterans Parade and Celebration is Saturday, November 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in NuLu. The 15th Anniversary parade celebrate veterans and feature military vehicles that served as early as WWII. Following the parade, families are invited to Touch a Tank, a hands-on experience with military vehicles including Jeeps and a tank. It’s a family-friendly event designed to connect generations and celebrate service.

For more information visit kyvetparade.com

