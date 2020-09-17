VIRTUAL ---------Kentucky Trivia Night: Sports and Recreation

× Expand Kentucky Historical Society VTN Sports & Recreation

Kentucky Trivia Night: Sports and Recreation

Hey trivia fans! Tired of wearing that mask to go out? Then stay #healthyathome and join us via Zoom* for some socially distant fun! Players will be grouped into teams** to test their knowledge of Kentucky-related sports and recreation. You’ll be playing for bragging rights AND some fun prizes so don’t miss out! To register, please complete the form below and you will receive information on how to connect. Questions? Send an email to KHSeducation@ky.gov.

*To participate via Zoom, players must log in from a device with a working microphone and speakers in order to communicate with other players. Also having video access is ideal, but not required.

**Established trivia teams are welcome to participate. When you register, please provide the names of all players on your team.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/kentucky-history-virtual-trivia-night-sports-and-recreation/