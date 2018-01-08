Kentucky Visions Exhibit at the Capitol

The Commonwealth of Kentucky is home to an abundance of talented artists, and the Kentucky Arts Council is pleased to present a sampling of their work in the exhibit Kentucky Visions at the Capitol 2018.

The 17 artists in the exhibit represent nine Kentucky counties and are either recipients of the Al Smith Individual Artist Visual Art Fellowships or participants in the Kentucky Crafted Program.

These artists have met the arts council’s criteria of artistic excellence as judged by independent panels of arts professionals.

Kentucky Visions at the Capitol is on display in the reception areas and hallways of the Senate and House offices on the second, third and fourth floors of the Capitol Annex.

All of the work in Kentucky Visions at the Capitol is available for purchase.

For more information call 502-892-3111 or email marvin.young@ky.gov.