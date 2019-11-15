Kentucky Voices: An Evening of Ky Authors and Artists

× Expand Licences iStock photo Ky Voices

Kentucky Voices: An Evening of Kentucky Authors and Artists

Friday, November 15, 2019

Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington Street, Frankfort, KY 40601

(A Benefit for the Kentucky Conservation Committee)

Featuring these distinguished Kentucky authors and artists:

Gurney Norman, "Allegience"

Bernard Clay, "English Lit" (Poetry)

Anna Marie Pavlik, nature prints

Thomas Kiffmeyer, "Reformers to Radicals"

Crystal Wilkinson, "The Birds of Opulence"

Dan and Judy Dourson, "Wildflowers and Ferns of the Red River Gorge"

Authors will have books on hand for purchase and signings...just in time for the holidays!

Evening Includes a Wine and Cheese reception at 6:30PM.

Suggested Donation: $20

(or Free with new or renewed KCC membership of $40)

For more information, call 502-209-9659 or register online at Eventbrite: https://ky-voices-2019.eventbrite.com