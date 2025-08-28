Kentucky Voices Rising Community Sing
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Carnegie Center
KENTUCKY VOICES RISING - 1
Kentucky Voices Rising Community Sing
Kentucky Voices Rising Community Sing
Spirituals in Motion. Uplifting and inspiring spirituals from the African-American gospel experience with La’Shelle Allen aka Sister Lala.
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org
Info
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning