KENTUCKY VOICES RISING - 1 Kentucky Voices Rising July 31, 6PM at the Carnegie Center

Kentucky Voices Rising Series: Raíces y Resistencia (Roots and Resistance)

Songs of justice and freedom from Kentucky to Nicaragua, with Marlon Obando Solano and Yani Vosos.

The second workshop in our "Kentucky Voices Rising: Songs of Social Change" series.

Folksinger and songwriter Marlon Obando Solano, born and raised in San Lorenzo, Nicaragua and now based in Louisville, leads this bilingual workshop alongside bandmate Yani Vozos from their fusion band "Appalatin." Participants will explore original songs addressing social and racial justice, economic inequity, and tolerance while singing along to anthemic folk songs in both Spanish and English.

Each workshop combines historical information, group singing, and meaningful discussion.

All Are Welcome!

No musical experience required - just bring your voice and an open heart. Lyrics will be provided for all songs. This is a family-friendly, accessible event designed to bring our community together through the power of music and shared stories.

Come discover how Kentucky's musicians have shaped movements for justice, and add your voice to this continuing tradition!

"Kentucky Voices Rising: Songs of Social Change" is a dynamic three-part series exploring how Kentuckians have used music to advocate for social change across three centuries. Each 90-minute session combines historical context, group singing, and facilitated discussion about songwriting and singing as tools for social justice. The workshops are sponsored by The Kentucky Arts Council and The Kentucky Historical Society, and hosted by singer/songwriter and community organizer Carla Gover.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

Z Valentine zjackson@carenegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/kentucky-voices-rising-series-raices-y-resistencia-roots-and-resistance/