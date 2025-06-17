× Expand Carla Gover FB Crafting Story Songs (Facebook Post) - 1 Kentucky Voices Rising at the Carnegie Center

Kentucky Voices Rising: Songs of Social Change

Join us for the first workshop in our "Kentucky Voices Rising: Songs of Social Change" series at the Carnegie Center! This interactive community singalong explores how Kentuckians have used music to advocate for social change throughout our history.

About This Workshop:

Led by Carla Gover and Mitch Barrett of the beloved Kentucky group Zoe Speaks, this evening will feature original and traditional songs of resistance from Appalachia. They'll share insights into their songwriting process and discuss how music serves as a powerful tool for social justice.

What to Expect:

Original songs from Zoe Speaks (a must-attend for fans!)

Traditional Appalachian resistance songs

Behind-the-scenes look at the songwriting process

Group singing with provided lyrics - no experience necessary!

Discussion about music as a tool for social change

Interactive, welcoming atmosphere for all

About the Series:

This is the first of three workshops exploring Kentucky's rich musical heritage of social change. Future sessions will feature guest artists sharing civil rights anthems from the Black Community and Latin American voices in Kentucky. Each workshop combines historical information, group singing, and meaningful discussion.

All Are Welcome!

No musical experience required - just bring your voice and an open heart. Lyrics will be provided for all songs. This is a family-friendly, accessible event designed to bring our community together through the power of music and shared stories.

Come discover how Kentucky's musicians have shaped movements for justice, and add your voice to this continuing tradition!

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, June 17th

Time: 6:00 - 7:30 PM

Location: Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, Lexington, KY

Cost: FREE and open to the public

Contact: carla@carlagover.com

For more information call 8592544175

or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/kentucky-voices-rising-songs-of-social-change/

https://www.facebook.com/share/1Gq7Dv3L9Q/

https://www.facebook.com/carlagover/

https://www.facebook.com/carlagovermusic/