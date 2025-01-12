The Kentucky Watercolor Society: Aqueous USA

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Visit KMAC Contemporary Art Museum to see Aqueous USA now through January 26th, 2025. KMAC is open Tuesday - Sunday, 10AM - 5PM.

The 47th Annual Kentucky Watercolor Society Exhibition, "Aqueous USA 2024," presents a stunning and varied collection of the finest watercolor paintings from across the United States. Juried by David Becker, a celebrated artist, illustrator, and art instructor, each piece in this exhibition invites viewers to experience unique narratives through the power of creative expression.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/aqueous-usa

Art & Exhibitions
