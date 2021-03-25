Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department to present “Guys and Dolls”

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Department will present “Guys and Dolls” in the Activity Hall at 3300 Frederica St. March 25-27. Performances March 25-27 will be at 7 p.m. and the closing matinee on March 28 will be at 2 p.m.

The play will be directed by Nate Gross, KWC associate professor theatre arts, and Calvin Malone, a native of Owensboro who is a professional stage actor. Performances will be choreographed by Shauna Jones with music direction by Dennis Jewett, associate professor of music at KWC. The creative team assembled a cast and crew consisting of KWC theater students, as well as community members and professional actors. Capacity has been reduced to allow the audience to be socially distanced.

Tickets and livestream information can be found on the KWC Theatre Department’s Facebook page or at kwc.edu/guysanddolls.