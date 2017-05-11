Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest

Savor your way through the booths of over a dozen Kentucky wineries, including Jean Farris Winery, Talon Winery, and Elk Creek Vineyards –-all at the 2017 Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest. The festival, held in historic downtown Nicholasville (home of First Vineyard, the first commercial vineyard in the United States) and Chrisman Mill Vineyard, is designed to celebrate all of the wonderful things that make the Kentucky Good Life so darn good–especially the unique blend of history, heritage, and modern wine making available at Kentucky’s vineyards and wineries.

Kentucky Farm to Table Dinner (Thursday, May 11)—Dine under the stars (and hundreds of twinkling lights) and enjoy a gourmet, “farm to table” meal crafted by local chefs while sipping on the Kentucky Wine Association’s 2016 award-winning wines and listening to live music.

Kentucky Equine & Wine Tours (Friday, May 12)—Begin with a docent-led tour of one of the nation’s most renowned horse farms, Taylor Made Farm, then stop at nearby Chrisman Mill Vineyards for a tour of this lovely, Tuscan-style winery and vineyard, and lunch prepared by Chef Denise Nelson. You’ll finish your day of touring at First Vineyard, the site of the first commercial vineyard in the United States, as you listen to vineyard owner and historian Tom Beall share the fascinating stories behind First Vineyard’s creation–including its ties to historical figures such as Daniel Boone and Thomas Jefferson–while you sip wine and gaze out over the vineyard’s spectacular views of the Kentucky River Valley.

The Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest (Saturday, May 13)—Celebrate Kentucky’s thriving wineries and vineyards with us! Sip and savor the wines offered by over a dozen Kentucky wineries–including Elk Creek Vineyards, Talon Winery and Vineyards, Jean Farris Winery, and many more– as you stroll through a juried Creative Art League of Jessamine County Wine & Vine Art Walk, browse our Kentucky Arts & Crafts Show, purchase Kentucky Proud products, and shop the festival’s Kentucky Good Life Expo. Other activities include a Run for the Merlot 5K and 1K, and Cooking with Kentucky Wine Demonstrations with locally renowned chefs sharing treasured recipes and cooking tips, and much more.

For more information visit kywineandvine.com/