VIRTUAL ----------Kentucky Women’s Book Festival

Kentucky Women’s Book Festival

The 15th annual Kentucky Women’s Book Festival will feature several authors Saturday, March 13th, 2021 virtually on Microsoft Teams 10am-12:30pm. The festival will be recorded and posted afterwards.

The festival’s opening speaker will be Cassie Chambers Armstrong, Louisville Metro Councilwoman and Author of Hill Women: Finding Family and a Way Forward in the Appalachians – about the Appalachian women who raised the author.

ther speakers will include a panel of authors from the Louisville Story Program’s The Fights We Fought Have Brought Us Here, in which ten young writers from Central High School, Muhammad Ali's alma mater, write about the struggles that have brought them to where they are today.

• Anila Cherry

• Halima Omar

• Naudia Green

• Persia Archie-Smith

The University of Louisville Women’s Center hosts the event, which is part of the university’s observance of Women’s History Month.

For more information call 502-852-8976.

For information on how to join the virtual meeting: www.eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-kentucky-womens-book-festival-tickets-139484645329