Kentucky Women: Helen LaFrance - Speed Art Museum

KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LAFRANCE

Gathering together works drawn from the Speed’s collection and private loans, Kentucky Women: Helen LaFrance explores the art and life of this remarkable artist. LaFrance documented her western Kentucky rural and small-town experiences, rooted in Mayfield and around Graves County. Her sense-memory paintings feature moments recalled from everyday life: church picnics, shared meals, parades, and quilting bees. Working across a variety of mediums, including collage, sculpture, painting, and dollmaking, LaFrance’s vibrant and life-affirming artwork documents a century’s worth of Kentucky living.

The Kentucky Women exhibition series offers a closer look at the work of important Kentucky women artists.

The programming for the exhibition will include a screening of the recent documentary Helen LaFrance: Memories which charts the life of this talented artist.

For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/exhibitions/kentucky-women-helen-lafrance/