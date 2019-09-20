× Expand Kentucky Forest Industries Association, UK Forestry Extension, VIsitLex Join us at the Kentucky Wood Expo

Kentucky Wood Expo

The KY Wood Expo is a trade show that showcases the wood products industry. Expect to see lots of forestry equipment for sale and demonstrations, numerous wood craft exhibitors, live chainsaw carvings and much more. in additional, many of the forestry, wildlife and natural resource organizations will provide in numerous educational sessions will focus on timber economics, forestry health and a demonstration of small scale forestry equipment. The always popular lumberjack competition will feature student forestry teams from surrounding universities. We hope to see you there.

For more information call (502) 695-3979 or visit kywoodexpo.com