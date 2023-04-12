× Expand Kentucky to the World Kentucky to the World Presents “Basketball and Brotherhood: Breaking Barriers”

Kentucky to the World (KTW) will bring together University of Louisville basketball legends who changed history both on and off the court during its Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series, Basketball and Brotherhood: Breaking Barriers, on Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m., reception starts at 5:30 p.m., at The Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater. This conversation will explore the barrier-breaking era of desegregation with former UofL athletes who paved the way for future athletes and went on to become leaders in the community and business world.

As part of the evening, guests will hear from Coach Kenny Payne, UofL’s first Black head basketball coach, and former players Wade Houston and Eddie Whitehead, who were two of the three athletes who broke the color barrier in 1962. UofL’s Director of Development for Diversity and Engagement Valerie Combs, the first Black woman to sign a letter of intent to attend UofL on a basketball scholarship, and Judge Derwin Webb, a captain of the UofL basketball team who went on to become Kentucky’s first Black Family Court Judge, will round out the program.

For more information call 502.897.3819 or visit tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/21394