Kentucky to the World Presents Spectacle of Excess: Wrestling as American Performance Art

Kentucky to the World (KTW) invites you to step into the wrestling ring for a one-of-a-kind evening that fuses pop culture, performance, and the power of storytelling. On Wednesday, June 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Speed Art Museum (2035 S 3rd Street), experience Spectacle of Excess: Wrestling as American Performance Art —an unforgettable conversation held inside an actual wrestling ring, exploring the artistry and cultural influence of professional wrestling. The evening features WWE legend and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) operator Al Snow in conversation with Sam Ford, board chair of Kentucky to the World, MIT wrestling media maven and the only person to have ever taught a course on U.S. professional wrestling at MIT. Together, they’ll dive into wrestling’s evolution—from its gritty carnival roots to its rise as a global phenomenon and performance art form.

For more information visit kentuckytotheworld.org/upcoming-events/spectacle-of-excess-wrestling-as-an-american-performance-art