Kentucky Writer's Day in Frankfort

Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Featuring readings by Crystal Wilkinson Kentucky Poet Laureate 2021-2022 and former poets laureate Richard Taylor, Sena Jeter Naslund, Maureen Morehead, Frank X Walker, George Ella Lyon, Jeff Worley with a recitation by

Lupita Diaz Poetry Out Loud State Champion Beechwood High School

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10 a.m. Eastern

For more information call 502-564-3757 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov/

Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
502-564-3757
