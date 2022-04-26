Kentucky Writer's Day in Frankfort
to
Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Featuring readings by Crystal Wilkinson Kentucky Poet Laureate 2021-2022 and former poets laureate Richard Taylor, Sena Jeter Naslund, Maureen Morehead, Frank X Walker, George Ella Lyon, Jeff Worley with a recitation by
Lupita Diaz Poetry Out Loud State Champion Beechwood High School
Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10 a.m. Eastern
For more information call 502-564-3757 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov/