Kentucky Writer's Day in Frankfort

Featuring readings by Crystal Wilkinson Kentucky Poet Laureate 2021-2022 and former poets laureate Richard Taylor, Sena Jeter Naslund, Maureen Morehead, Frank X Walker, George Ella Lyon, Jeff Worley with a recitation by

Lupita Diaz Poetry Out Loud State Champion Beechwood High School

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10 a.m. Eastern

Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda700 Capitol Avenue, Frankfort, KY 40601

For more information call 502-564-3757 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov/