Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - 2019-01-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - 2019-01-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - 2019-01-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - 2019-01-30 19:00:00

Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame was created to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of our commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about our state’s rich literary heritage. For a writer to have been eligible this year, he/she must be 1) published; 2) someone whose writing is of enduring stature; and 3) someone connected in a significant way to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Join us on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 for the 2019 Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Lexington’s historic Kentucky Theatre, featuring living 2019 Hall of Fame inductees Gurney Norman and Ed McClanahan.

2019 Inductees

  • Ed McClanahan
  • Gurney Norman
  • Alice Dunnigan
  • Sue Grafton
  • Helen Thomas
  • Jane Vance

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Info
Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - 2019-01-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - 2019-01-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - 2019-01-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - 2019-01-30 19:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Submit Yours