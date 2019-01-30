Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame was created to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of our commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about our state’s rich literary heritage. For a writer to have been eligible this year, he/she must be 1) published; 2) someone whose writing is of enduring stature; and 3) someone connected in a significant way to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Join us on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 for the 2019 Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Lexington’s historic Kentucky Theatre, featuring living 2019 Hall of Fame inductees Gurney Norman and Ed McClanahan.

2019 Inductees

Ed McClanahan

Gurney Norman

Alice Dunnigan

Sue Grafton

Helen Thomas

Jane Vance

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org