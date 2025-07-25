Kentucky Young Professionals Summit
to
Louisville Marriott East 1903 Embassy Square Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Secure your place for the Kentucky Chamber's 2nd Annual Kentucky Young Professionals Summit, presented by Deloitte, on July 25, 2025, at the Louisville Marriott East! Enjoy a full day dedicated to building practical skills, expanding your network, and gaining insights from industry experts.
For more information call (502) 695-4700 or visit kychamber.com
Info
Business & Career