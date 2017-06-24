KET’s Kentucky Collectibles Appraisal Fair in Paducah

Sixth season of popular KET series will be based on appraisal fair held June 24 at Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center

Wondering if that stash in the attic is trash or treasure? Expert appraisers at the upcoming Kentucky Collectibles Appraisal Fair can help.

The 2017 Kentucky Collectibles Appraisal Fair will be held Saturday, June 24 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Tickets are $25 and include the opportunity to have up to two items appraised by a regional expert.

KET’s production crews will be on hand to record appraisals from the fair, which will be broadcast during the series’ sixth season.

Kentucky Collectibles tells Kentucky stories through the prized antiques, memorabilia and family heirlooms shared by guests for appraisal. The series airs Saturdays at 4:30/3:30 pm on KET.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 1-800-432-0951 or visit KET.org/collectibles