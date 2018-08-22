KHJA Horse Show
This 4-day hunter/jumper show is part of the Kentucky Horse Show 2018 series and draws local and out-of-state riders.
For more information call 859-233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
KHJA Horse Show
This 4-day hunter/jumper show is part of the Kentucky Horse Show 2018 series and draws local and out-of-state riders.
For more information call 859-233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com
July 9, 2018
July 10, 2018
July 11, 2018
July 12, 2018
July 13, 2018
July 14, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053