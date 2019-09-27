KHP Foundation Battle in the Saddle

The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation is proud to present the 2019 KHPF Battle in the Saddle Celebrity Team Penning Event. This raucously fun team penning event pairs two amateur riders with a celebrity guest rider on each team. Teams will compete against each other to determine who has the skills and bravery needed to pen a group of cattle in the quickest time. And all of this fun is in the name of charity – to raise funds for the Kentucky Horse Park! General Admission $10 at the door. Kids under 12 get in free (with purchase of adult ticket). VIP Dinner tickets $110/person.

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit khpfoundation.org