KHSAA State Championship Wrestling Meet

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

KHSAA State Championship Wrestling Meet

The 56th KHSAA State Wrestling Championships will be held at Alltech Arena Feb. 16-17.

For more information call (859) 317-3300 or visit khsaa.org

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
