KHSAA State Cross Country Championships

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

KHSAA State Cross Country Championships

See the best high school cross-country athletes compete for state championships and memories to last a lifetime.

For more information call 859-299-5472 or visit khsaa.org

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family, Sports
859-299-5472
