Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds w/ Motorbike
to
MOTR Pub 1345 Main Street, Ohio 45202
×
Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds w/ Motorbike
KID CONGO & THE PINK MONKEY BIRDS
Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds w/ Motorbike
Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds w/ Motorbike
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2025 | 7 DOORS, 7:30 SHOW | 18+
For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3176821-0?pid=11713
Date and Time: Sun, 21 Sep 2025 19:30 - Sun, 21 Sep 2025 23:00
Venue details: MOTR Pub, 1345 Main Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States
Price:
General Admission: USD 18.29
Info
MOTR Pub 1345 Main Street, Ohio 45202
Concerts & Live Music