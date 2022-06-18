Kids' Bike Safety Day

to

Jessamine County Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

Join us in Jessamine County for Kids' Bike Safety Rodeo Day on Sat., June 18, Noon-3PM at Med-Save Pharmacy Nicholasville! Kids from toddlers to teens can get a free bike helmet (while supplies last) and bike check, then ride the free Bike Safety/Rodeo Course. A Calming Tent and VIP Grandparents' Tent will be available, and kids and families will enjoy live music, Nicholasville Police Bike Unit demos, and "How to be a Hero with Hands Only CPR" demos by Jessamine EMS. Bring your bike to ride the course, and while you're here, enjoy free hot dogs, kids' ice cream cones, face painting and more!

Call 859-354-2100 and follow "Med-Save Pharmacy Nicholasville" or "Med-Save Pharmacy Wilmore" on Facebook for more info.

Info

Jessamine County Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
8595370295
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kids' Bike Safety Day - 2022-06-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kids' Bike Safety Day - 2022-06-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kids' Bike Safety Day - 2022-06-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kids' Bike Safety Day - 2022-06-18 12:00:00 ical