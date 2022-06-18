Kids' Bike Safety Day

× Expand Lesley Ward Kids from toddler to teens are invited to Jessamine County's Kids' Bike Safety Rodeo Day/

Join us in Jessamine County for Kids' Bike Safety Rodeo Day on Sat., June 18, Noon-3PM at Med-Save Pharmacy Nicholasville! Kids from toddlers to teens can get a free bike helmet (while supplies last) and bike check, then ride the free Bike Safety/Rodeo Course. A Calming Tent and VIP Grandparents' Tent will be available, and kids and families will enjoy live music, Nicholasville Police Bike Unit demos, and "How to be a Hero with Hands Only CPR" demos by Jessamine EMS. Bring your bike to ride the course, and while you're here, enjoy free hot dogs, kids' ice cream cones, face painting and more!

Call 859-354-2100 and follow "Med-Save Pharmacy Nicholasville" or "Med-Save Pharmacy Wilmore" on Facebook for more info.