Kids' Bike Safety Rodeo Days

Join us in Jessamine County for Kids' Bike Safety Rodeo Day on Sat., June 4, Noon-3PM at Med-Save Pharmacy Wilmore and Sat., June 18, Noon-3PM at Med-Save Pharmacy Nicholasville! Kids from toddlers to teens can get a free bike helmet (while supplies last) and bike check, then ride the free Bike Safety/Rodeo Course. A Calming Tent and VIP Grandparents' Tent will be available, and kids and families will enjoy live music, Nicholasville Police Bike Unit demos, and "How to be a Hero with Hands Only CPR" demos by Jessamine EMS. Bring your bike to ride the course, and while you're here, enjoy free hot dogs, kids' ice cream cones, face painting and more!

Call 859-858-2453 and follow "Med-Save Pharmacy Wilmore" or "Med-Save Pharmacy Nicholasville" on Facebook for more info.