The Kids Born Wrong, Boss Rush, Wiirmz, and No Dead Dogs at Mag Bar

to

Mag Bar 1398 S 2nd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Boss Rush, an indie punk husband and wife duo from Birmingham, AL, is making their way to Louisville on their first tour with support from Louisville noise blues rock & roll group The Kids Born Wrong, socially frustrated Louisville rock and rollers Wiirmz, & Louisville alt-rockers No Dead Dogs!

$10 cover

8pm

For more information, please call 205.607.1221 or visit eventvesta.com/events/19438/t/tickets

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
205.607.1221
please enable javascript to view
