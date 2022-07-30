The Kids Born Wrong, Boss Rush, Wiirmz, and No Dead Dogs at Mag Bar
Mag Bar 1398 S 2nd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Boss Rush
Daina Mason
Boss Rush, an indie punk husband and wife duo from Birmingham, AL, is making their way to Louisville on their first tour with support from Louisville noise blues rock & roll group The Kids Born Wrong, socially frustrated Louisville rock and rollers Wiirmz, & Louisville alt-rockers No Dead Dogs!
$10 cover
8pm
For more information, please call 205.607.1221 or visit eventvesta.com/events/19438/t/tickets
