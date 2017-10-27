Kids Candy Lab

Science mixed with candy, is there a more fun combination!?! This amazing Halloween event is not only yummy but also interactive. Kids participate in themed interactive stations and get to make their own candy to take home. Stations include: Dino-World, Build Your Own Ice Cream Bar, Girl Power, Retro (70s and 80s), I Dare You (spicy, gross, sour, slime etc.), Eat My Bubbles, and TV Mania! Additional spaces include a kids friendly Signature Beverage Bar (signature drinks are an additional fee, lemonade and water will be provided for no additional charge), and Dance mania station!

For more information call (502) 243-0000 or visit thelancasteratstclair.com