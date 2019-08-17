Kids Fishing Derby

Green River Lake State Park 179 Park Office Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

A day where kid's of all ages can come out and fish for free! All equipment is supplied, no pre-registration is necessary. Prizes are given out for biggest fish, most fish, and sometimes for smallest and first fish caught. The event is held at the Green River Lake State Park shoreline near the picnic shelter.

For more information call (270) 465-4463 or parks.ky.gov

Info

Green River Lake State Park 179 Park Office Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Kids & Family, Outdoor
