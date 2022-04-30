× Expand Come learn the mystery of how a seed turns into a plant Come learn the mystery of how a seed turns into a plant

Kids Gardening Workshop— with local flower farmer and gardener- Amanda Sattler!

Come learn the mystery of how a seed turns into a plant. Grow your own body with fun stretching games and rhymes. Explore how plants turn into food through videos, stories, and songs. Get messy and make your own seed bombs to throw in your neighborhood and yard!Kids will learn the basic botany of how a seed becomes a plant, learn why gardening is important for our families and our planet, and explore how they can start gardening with their families in their own backyard.

Take home seed bombs (soil balls with wildflower seed) to spread in your community!!Ideal for ages 3-9 (but all welcome) — $10 per child!

Class is 1 hour with an activity at the end. Dress for a bit of mess and get ready to have fun learning!

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/15582/t/tickets