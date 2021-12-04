Kids Holiday Hat Workshop
Judith M Millinery Supply House 115 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Kids Holiday Hat Workshop
Perfect for beginners and all ages. Join us as we get ready for the holidays by decorating your own Santa hat. Let your imagination soar with endless possibilities. Limit 1 hat per person. All materials are included.
Covid Protocol: We ask that if you are not fully vaccinated, to please wear a mask during your time here. We appreciate your cooperation.
Please note, due to preparing materials for each student ahead of time, there are no refunds. If an emergency shall arise, I am more than happy to reschedule with you.
For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit judithm.com