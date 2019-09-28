× Expand Kosair Shriners and All for Kids Car Shows 100% of all proceeds donated to Kosair Shriners and Kosair Charities. Registration 8-12 at the Grayson County Middle School, HWY 62. Awards at 3 or sooner. Top 100 Plaques, Best of Show, Shriners Choice, Peoples Choice, 9 Best of Classes. Registration $20.FIRST 100 REGISTRANTS RECEIVE A FREE CAR DETAILING BUCKET WITH OVER $20 WORTH OF GOODIES AND SOUVENIR DASH PLAQUE.All day judging, onsite food, small swap meet, 50/50, raffle, door prizes, all day activities, indoor restrooms and cooling area.

All for Kids Kosair Shriners Car Show

For more information call (270) 287-3913