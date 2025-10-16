× Expand Stacie Barton Kids Night Out at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Kids Night Out! at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Double, double, fun and trouble! It's a magical evening just for kids! Young witches and wizards will brew up creativity with spellbinding crafts. The party will be filled with just the right amount of spooky charm. Kids can enjoy themed snacks while they work on their creations. Costumes are welcome for an extra dash of enchantment!

This drop-off event is perfect for parents to enjoy their own Witches Night while kids enjoy a safe, festive night of magic and imagination.

Spaces are limited, so sign up early!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org