Kilgore House & Garden Tour

In its 19th year, the annual Kilgore House and Garden Tour will be held Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Rain or Shine. Named as Louisville’s Premier Garden Tour, the event will include six gardens and three homes open for tours. Proceeds from the Tour provide scholarships for those unable to pay the full fee of counseling services. Tickets are $30 and $5 for children under 6; they are available from various locations or online: kilgoregardentour.org

The Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center was founded in 1987 as a ministry of the Second Presbyterian Church and St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church. The Center is open to the public. No one is turned away. Proceeds of the Garden Tour provide scholarships for those unable to pay the full fee of counseling.

More information visit kilgoregardentour.org