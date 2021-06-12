× Expand Provided by Page Penna A picture from one of the gardens on the tour.

Kilgore House & Garden Tour

In its 21st year, the Kilgore House and Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 from 10 am to 4 pm. Rain or shine. Named as Louisville's Premier Garden Tour, the event will include six gardens and two homes for touring. Tickets are $35. Full descriptions of the gardens and ticket portal are on line at kilgoregardentour.org.

Proceeds of the Garden Tour support the Kilgore Counseling Center, a non-profit organization. It is open to the public and no one is turned away.

For more information visit kilgorecounseling.org.