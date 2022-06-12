Kilgore House & Garden Tour
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Provided by Page Penna
A picture from one of the gardens on the tour.
In its 22 nd year, the Kilgore House and Garden Tour will be held Saturday June 11 and Sunday, June 12 from 10 to 4 p.m. Rain or shine.
Named as Louisville’s Premier GardenTour, the event will include seven gardens with one home being open for touring.
Tickets are $35.
Full descriptions of the gardens and ticket portal are on line at: www.kilgoregardentour.orgProceeds of the Garden Tour support the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center, a ministry of two Louisville churches.
A non-profit organization, it is open to the public, and no one is turned away.
For more information visit kilgorecounseling.org.