Kilgore House & Garden Tour

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky

In its 22 nd  year, the Kilgore House and Garden Tour will be held Saturday June 11 and   Sunday, June 12 from 10 to 4 p.m.  Rain or shine.      

Named as Louisville’s Premier GardenTour, the event will include seven gardens with one home being open for touring.     

Tickets are $35.  

Full descriptions of the gardens and ticket portal are on line at: www.kilgoregardentour.orgProceeds of the Garden Tour support the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center, a ministry of two Louisville churches.     

A non-profit organization, it is open to the public, and no one is turned away.   

For more information visit kilgorecounseling.org.

Charity & Fundraisers, Home & Garden
