A picture from one of the gardens on the tour.

Kilgore House & Garden Tour

In its 22 nd year, the Kilgore House and Garden Tour will be held Saturday June 11 and Sunday, June 12 from 10 to 4 p.m. Rain or shine.

Named as Louisville’s Premier GardenTour, the event will include seven gardens with one home being open for touring.

Tickets are $35.

Full descriptions of the gardens and ticket portal are on line at: www.kilgoregardentour.orgProceeds of the Garden Tour support the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center, a ministry of two Louisville churches.

A non-profit organization, it is open to the public, and no one is turned away.

For more information visit kilgorecounseling.org.