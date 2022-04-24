Kindergarten Readiness at Maples Park

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Honey Hill Petting Zoo

Join the Oldham County Early Childhood Council to celebrate early childhood and kindergarten readiness at this event targeted for families with children ages 5 and under, but children of all ages are welcome. Featuring the Honey Hill Petting Zoo and booths with fun activities, information and kindergarten readiness stations from the Oldham County Early Childhood partner organizations.

For more information call 502.222.0065 or visit touroldham.com