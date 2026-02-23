Before King Came to Town Walking Tour

Discover the courage, strategy, and resilience of Frankfort’s early civil rights pioneers. This walking tour highlights the places and people who stood up against injustice, laying the foundation for the civil rights movement that followed. Beginning at the History Center and moving past sites such as the former Kentucky Penitentiary, St. John’s AME Church, Fort Hill, and the Old State Capitol, participants will learn how Kentuckians challenged segregation, fought for voting rights, and resisted discriminatory laws like the Separate Coach Act. Join us to walk the streets of history and witness the courage that helped shape the fight for equality in Kentucky!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/before-king-came-to-town-walking-tour