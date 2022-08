× Expand Campbellsville Univeristy King Lear

King Lear - Campbellsville University

Enjoy King Lear in an outdoor setting as he divides his kingdom among two of his daughters and becomes destitute and insane.

(Will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather)

For more information, please call 270.789.5266 or visit campbellsville.edu/academics/programs/theatre-dance/upcoming-productions/