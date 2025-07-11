× Expand The Kingdom Heirs & The Childress Family The Kingdom Heirs & The Childress Family

Join The Kingdom Heirs as they set out on their 40th Anniversary Tour. The summer tour makes a stop in Madisonville, KY for the first time in over 20 years! They will be joined by The Childress Family. You won’t want to miss this incredible night of worship.

For more information call 270-619-5930 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/the-kingdom-heirs-the-childress-family/