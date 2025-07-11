The Kingdom Heirs & The Childress Family

Grapevine Baptist Church 85 Sandcut Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

The Kingdom Heirs & The Childress Family

Join The Kingdom Heirs as they set out on their 40th Anniversary Tour. The summer tour makes a stop in Madisonville, KY for the first time in over 20 years! They will be joined by The Childress Family. You won’t want to miss this incredible night of worship.

For more information call 270-619-5930 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/the-kingdom-heirs-the-childress-family/

Info

Grapevine Baptist Church 85 Sandcut Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
270-619-5930
Google Calendar - The Kingdom Heirs & The Childress Family - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Kingdom Heirs & The Childress Family - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Kingdom Heirs & The Childress Family - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Kingdom Heirs & The Childress Family - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 ical