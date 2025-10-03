Kinky Boots at The Carson Center

× Expand The Carson Center Kinky Boots

This performance is part of the 2025-2026 Broadway Season, presented with Baptist Health and CSI.

The boots are back! Kinky Boots will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Celebrated with six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, a Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theatre Album, and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical, this big-hearted musical hit will have you strutting out of the theater saying “Yeah!” Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with the dazzling Tony-winning score by pop legend Cyndi Lauper, hilarious and uplifting book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org