× Expand Louisville Silent Disco You are cordially invited to "Kiss From a Rose" - our 2nd Annual Louisville Silent Disco Prom!

Kiss From a Rose - 2nd Annual LSD Prom at Ten20!

Dearest Disco Devotee ,

You are cordially invited to "Kiss From a Rose" - our 2nd Annual Louisville Silent Disco Prom!

Get ready for a breathtaking night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable memories. Relive the days of old or give yourself the prom you've always wanted!

Theme: "Kiss From a Rose"

Date: 4/11/2025

Time: 8-Midnight

Location: Ten20 Craft Brewery

Address: 1020 East Washington Street

This magical evening promises to be filled with music, dancing, drinks, food (Happy Belly Bistro and Mozza Pi), a photobooth, and a Prom Court chosen by YOU! We encourage you to lean into the spirit of prom and dress to impress, though it's not required...and if you've got one of those duct tape tuxes, bust that thing out!

This event is for prom goers young and old (you must be 21 to drink, of course) so feel welcome to join us no matter your graduation year! Just please don't spike the punch bowl. You can expect the classic silent disco experience with 3 channels of music: Decades, Pop and Hip Hop, and several prom classics throughout the night!

We look forward to seeing you at our Silent Disco Prom for a night that's sure to be one to remember!

Sincerely,

Louisville Silent Disco

For more information call (502) 324-5048.