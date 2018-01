Kisses and Calories Open House at Equus Run

It's time for chocolate lovers to unite and enjoy all things chocolate at the annual Kisses and Calories Open House. Let Cupid lead you through an indulgent afternoon noshing on delectable chocolates and other goodies. Bring your favorite sweetie for treats and even a kiss---Passionate Kiss wine that is! No reservations required!

For more information call 859-846-9463 visit equusrunvineyards.com